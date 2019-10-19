Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4' is in the making, says Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is adding another edition to his much adored Krrish franchise, his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed recently.



Rakesh told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I will only announce it once I am sure about the script. When I am 100 percent sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the pre-production will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

Hrithik, who is basking in the success of his latest film War lately, said, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

Hrithik described Krrish 4 as a ‘mammoth’ undertaking, and said, “I can’t put a timeline to when we may roll as it’s a mammoth project. We will go on floors only when we have everything in place.”