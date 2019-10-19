Sara Ali Khan gives fans a sneak peek inside her ferocious gym routine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and her latest workout video is a proof enough of that.
The gorgeous diva who has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately was seen sharing a video on Instagram where her fans got a glimpse inside her tough gym routine that also included a boxing training.
From lifting weights to throwing tough punches, Sara is serving fitness goals to everyone around with her latest video.
Check out Sara's video here:
