Sat Oct 19, 2019
Sara Ali Khan gives fans a sneak peek inside her ferocious gym routine

Sara Ali Khan gives fans a sneak peek inside her ferocious gym routine

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and her latest workout video is a proof enough of that.

The gorgeous diva who has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately was seen sharing a video on Instagram where her fans got a glimpse inside her tough gym routine that also included a boxing training.

From lifting weights to throwing tough punches, Sara is serving fitness goals to everyone around with her latest video.

Check out Sara's video here: 



