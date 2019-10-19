Amitabh Bachchan addresses rumours of his health: 'All isn't for sale'

Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to the hospital after he was having troubles with his liver earlier this week.

The Bollywood superstar has since then been admitted to the hospital for three days straight and it was only last night that he was seen getting discharged from the hospital and returning home.

Bachchan who had kept fans on their toes about his deteriorating health later took to social media to break silence on all the rumours circulating far and wide pertaining to his health.

"Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation.. Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale.." he wrote.

Thanking his fans for the love, Bachchan said, "My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that consider concern and consider the prayer for me."



On October 11, the Badla actor turned 77 and celebrated the occasion with family.