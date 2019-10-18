Dollar rate down by 10 paisa against PKR

KARACHI: The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee witnessed a decrease of 10 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs155.90 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.00.



The buying and selling rates of dollar in interbank were recorded at Rs155.90 and Rs156.40.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal also witnessed decrease of 3 paisa and was traded at Rs41.51 against past day closing at Rs41.54.

The UAE dirham also shed 3 paisa against last closing at Rs 42.46.