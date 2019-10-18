close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
October 18, 2019

Dollar rate down by 10 paisa against PKR

Markets

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 18, 2019

KARACHI: The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee witnessed a decrease of 10 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs155.90 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.00.

The buying and selling rates of dollar in interbank were recorded at Rs155.90 and Rs156.40.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal also witnessed decrease of 3 paisa and was traded at Rs41.51 against past day closing at Rs41.54.

The UAE dirham also shed 3 paisa against last closing at Rs 42.46.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
October 17, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00
156.50
October 16, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 15, 2019USD to PKR
156.10156.60
October 14, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 12, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 11, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 10, 2019
USD to PKR
156.10
156.60


