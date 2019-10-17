Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt's sisterhood goals are too adorable to overlook

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on World Mental Health Day a couple of days ago to praise her sister for the initiative she launched aimed at helping spread awareness towards the much neglected issue.

Alia dedicated an entire post lauding Shaheen for her accomplishment and praised her for the efforts saying how proud she is of her.

Shaheen Bhatt is Alia Bhatt’s elder sister and a published author who came out with a book called I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier tackling the topic of mental health.



Shaheen Bhatt came out about her own personal struggles with mental health and depression on social media back in 2016. In that particular post she spoke out about her feelings and struggles.



Alia Bhatt and her sister are inseparable it seems.

Glimpses of their close relationship shine all over social media. The sisters never seem to miss an opportunity to showcase their love for each other. If we are to take a trip down Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle, we’ll see just how often they hang out and occasionally go on trips as well as vacations.