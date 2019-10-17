close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 17, 2019

Sara Ali Khan looks cute as a button in this childhood picture with friend

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 17, 2019
Sara Ali Khan looks cute as a button in this childhood picture with friend 

Sara Ali Khan is giving all her fans a major sneak peek into her cutesy childhood with a picture she uploaded recently on account of her friend's birthday.

On Thursday, the Kedarnath actress was seen wishing her 'first friend' Vedika Pinto with a throwback picture which shows the two besties side by side. Sara can be seen flaunting a red lipstick with a black outfit proving she was a fashionista even back then.

The 24-year-old captioned the picture as: "Happiest birthday to my first friend @vedikapinto. I'm so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later. I still laugh at you. p.s cakey makeup suits you. #oldisgold #firstfriend." 

Sara will be seen in Aaj Kal with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie no.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. 

