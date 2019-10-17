Sara Ali Khan looks cute as a button in this childhood picture with friend 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan is giving all her fans a major sneak peek into her cutesy childhood with a picture she uploaded recently on account of her friend’s birthday.
On Thursday, the Kedarnath actress was seen wishing her ‘first friend’ Vedika Pinto with a throwback picture which shows the two besties side by side. Sara can be seen flaunting a red lipstick with a black outfit proving she was a fashionista even back then.
The 24-year-old captioned the picture as: “Happiest birthday to my first friend @vedikapinto. I’m so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later. I still laugh at you. p.s cakey makeup suits you. #oldisgold #firstfriend.”
Sara will be seen in Aaj Kal with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie no.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.
