Prince William, Kate Middleton to spend busy day in Lahore today

LAHORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend a busy day in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore on Thursday, attending multiple events in the city.

Upon their arrival in Lahore, Prince William and Kate Middleton will have a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, before proceeding to a charity function.

After their formal meeting, they will travel to SOS Children Village where the royal couple will meet the orphaned children and learn about charity and early years.

According to Daily Mail journalist Rebecca English, Kate will give her first speech of the tour here.

Then, the UK royals will meet the Pakistan cricket officials during the visit to National Cricket Academy and try their hand at the game.

The Duke and Duchess are also scheduled to pay a visit to Lahore’s iconic Mughal-era Badshahi Mosque, where they will attend an event on Religious Tolerance.

The last engagement of the royals in the city is visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan and visited by Lady Diana in 1996.



