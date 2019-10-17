All things royal: Top 15 photos of Kate Middleton from Pakistan tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying the much-deserved spotlight they are currently basking in during their official visit to Pakistan.



While the masses are loving every bit of the royal couple’s tour in the country, they have been left majorly awe-struck by the immense elegance and poise the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton possesses.

From her sartorial choices, to the utmost charm in her conduct, Kate is lately garnering massive love and attention from all across Pakistan, which is why we have brought a collection of her top 10 photos from her trip to Pakistan below.

























































Kate Middleton and Prince William landed in the Pakisatn on October 14 on a five-day official trip.

On Wednesday, they travelled to Chitral and the Hindu Kush valley where they were presented with local Chitrali hat and a warm shawl.

The duke and duchess were also given a book of photos of Princess Diana’s visit there in 1991.























Today (Thursday), Kate and William will spend a busy day in Lahore and attend multiple events in the city.

They will travel to SOS Children Village where they are scheduled to meet the orphaned children and learn about charity.

According to Daily Mail journalist Rebecca English, Kate will give her first speech of the tour here.

Then, the UK royals will meet the Pakistan cricket officials during the visit to National Cricket Academy and try their hand at the game.

They will then proceed to the majestic Badshahi Mosque and end their day with a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital - founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan and visited by Lady Diana in 1996.