Royal couple leaves beholders spellbound with ethereal look at a reception in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton spellbound the onlookers with their stunning look at a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan here on Tuesday.



The Duchess of Cambridge's ethereal look in glittering green dress caught the eyeballs of the beholders as she stepped out of the auto Rickshaw along with Prince William who was donned in a traditional sherwani suit for the event at the Pakistan Monument.

At the reception, which was arranged to showcase the best of Pakistani culture, the duke recognised the unmatched sacrifices of the countrymen, saying: "For a country so young, Pakistan has endured many hardships, with countless lives lost.

"Tonight I want to pay tribute to all those who have endured such sacrifice and helped to build the country that we see today."



Guests at the reception, hosted by the High Commissioner, Thomas Drew, also included figures from Pakistan's business, music and film industries, as well as members of the government.



Earlier, they met schoolchildren and had lunch with Prime Minister and former cricket star Imran Khan.

Kate was looking gorgeous as she stepped out of the royal car wearing a stunning blue traditional kurta and a pair of nude heels for a visit to the Islamabad Model College for Girls in the capital, where the the duo spent good time touring classrooms and posing for a group picture with some of the young students.

Prince William and Kate began arrived in Islamabad Monday night for their first-ever visit to the country.

