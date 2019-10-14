close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Who can wear a saree better than Madhuri Dixit?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Who can wear a saree better than Madhuri Dixit? Photo: Times of India

Bollwood's undisputed queen Madhuri Dixit is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance is leaving all jaws dropped with her impeccable taste in style, donning the ethnic look with a saree, with utmost grace. 

Madhuri who has ruled Bollywood for more than 30 years is still known far and wide as a beauty queen at age 52 with her sense of style making her an icon, with special focus on her saree collection that is widely praised. 

Her latest look with a classic sari in a rose gold hue with embroidery, has her fans and followers completely enthralled. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood