Who can wear a saree better than Madhuri Dixit?

Bollwood's undisputed queen Madhuri Dixit is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance is leaving all jaws dropped with her impeccable taste in style, donning the ethnic look with a saree, with utmost grace.

Madhuri who has ruled Bollywood for more than 30 years is still known far and wide as a beauty queen at age 52 with her sense of style making her an icon, with special focus on her saree collection that is widely praised.

Her latest look with a classic sari in a rose gold hue with embroidery, has her fans and followers completely enthralled.

