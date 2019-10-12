Akshay Kumar rushes to save man fainted during shoot

B-Town star Akshay Kumar may have played the savior behind cameras ample times, but the actor proved to be just as much of a hero in real life as well after rescuing a man fainted on sets.

As the Padman actor was busy shooting for the upcoming show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, an unfortunate incident led to him putting on his red cape to save comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who passed out on the sets.

During the filming of one of the tasks, Tripathi and another comedian named Ali Asghar were tied to the harness and were hanging midair which led to the former’s blood pressure dropping and him fainting.

Akshay was quick to jump into action and rescue the comedian as he removed the harness himself while the rest of the crew assisted him.

After the comedian was given some water and time to rest, his blood pressure recovered and the shoot resumed.

