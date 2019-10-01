Akshay Kumar opens up on his share of failures in life

Akshay Kumar has recently come forth revealing his feelings about the failures he had to face during his career in Bollywood.



The actor who is currently basking in the glory of his recent offering ‘Mission Mangal’ said that there was a time that he had 14 flop films and he thought his career was over.

“I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline,” Kumar said adding that it was due to the learning he sought from those flop films that taught him how to deliver hits.

The actor is recently shooting for ‘Housefull 4’ and often jokes that people are going to lose all respect for him for his role in the film, after movies like ‘Padman’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Airlift’.

Every time I want a break, I do a 'Housefull' film. It is a fun film; I have fun on the sets. Having said that, making people laugh with slapstick is the toughest of jobs,” he said.

‘Housefull 4’ is all set to hit cinemas on October 26.