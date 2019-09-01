Akshay Kumar fan walks 900kms to meet him, actor advises fans to not do these things

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is at the top of his game right now with back to back blockbuster hit films resulting in his army of admirers expanding far and wide with die-hard fans going to all extremes to meet their pinup.

One such fan managed to win the heart of the ‘Padman’ actor who posted a video of him on his official Instagram narrating that the enthusiastic admirer had walked 900 kilometers just to meet the actor.

“Parbat from Dwarka..Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation,” read Akshay’s Instagram post.



The video shows the fan revealing that he walked the extensive distance over days and nights to make sure he reached Mumbai on a Sunday, knowing that he is found at his residence on the weekend.

While Akshay appeared to be touched by the gesture he advised all the fans to not take up such extreme measures for their idols and rather invest their energies in making their lives better: “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest Wishing Parbat all the very best.”









