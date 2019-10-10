Are Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn giving Avengers a run for their money?

It looks like Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are gearing up to give Marvel's Avengers a run for their money as the trio are now referring to themselves as 'desi Avengers.'

Sharing a glimpse from his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the Padman actor struck a pose alongside Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and termed the three heroes as the ‘desi Avengers’.

Turning to Twitter to share the photo with his fans, the actor wrote: “The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When ‘Singham’ meets ‘Simmba’ meets #Sooryavanshi,expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,2020.”

The photo shows Akshay facing the camera with his hands on the shoulders of both Ajay and Ranveer who have their backs in front of the camera.

The Rohit Shetty-directorial that will reunite Akshay and Katrina Kaif after a nine-year break, has now gone on floor.