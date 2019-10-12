Aamir Khan to rub shoulders with Tom Hanks?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to meet Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, after the former decided to immortalise Hank’s character in the movie Forrest Gump with a Hindi remake.



It looks like Hanks is all set to lend support to Khan for the Hindi version of the movie known as Laal Singh Chaddha.

It is said that Khan is often compared to Hanks as the two share a similar career graph too.

As per Indian media, Khan is all set to meet Hanks before embarking on his journey of the remake.

A source was also quoted as saying, “Viacom 18 is looking at arranging the meeting between Tom Hanks and Aamir Khan as a warm-up to the remake.”