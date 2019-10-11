Deepika Padukone opens up about pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has revealed that she and her husband Ranveer Singh love children, but they do not intend on becoming parents anytime soon.

The 'Padmaavat' actress was speaking to Indian media about the pregnancy rumours, started in August and now.

"I am not at all surprised by the rumours," Deepika said, adding that the couple wants to have children but not at this point in their lives.

"Do we intend on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not!" she told the Hindustan Times.

"We are too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don't think it would be fair to have children at this point. We’re not even thinking about kids," she added.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 last year, breaking the internet with pictures of their dream-like wedding in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan‘s film '83'.

Deepika will also be seen in the film 'Chhapaak' scheduled to be released early next year.