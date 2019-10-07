Deepika Padukone invites Ranveer Singh and ‘83’ crew to celebrate as filming wraps up

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone after sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in ‘83’, for the first time since they tied the knot has special plans in store for her husband and the entire film’s crew as the shooting process finally comes to a close.

The Kabir Khan-directorial finally concluded its filming in Mumbai and to celebrate the work getting wrapped, the 33-year-old diva has planned a special party to revel in the memories that the entire team created spending time together on the sets.

The ‘Padmaavat’ starlet invited members of ‘83’ to the party by sending in personalized handwritten invitation cards that read: “Member of team ’83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!"

In the film, the actor will be playing the wife of lead role Kapil Dev, the character of whom is essayed by Ranveer Singh.

