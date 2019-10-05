Shah Rukh Khan ‘taking time to think’ about his career’s future

It looks like the rumours all-around may be giving Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan some ideas about stepping back into the limelight and bidding adieu to the time off of screens that he had been so persistent about taking, as he finally addressed the buzz circulating.

The 53-year-old Zero actor revealed while hosting the TED Talks Season 2, his future plans in the industry.

“I am taking time to think, and reading two or three scripts right now. As soon as they are ready, I’ll be ready too but most of the people around me are busy, so I will announce it when the time is right,” he said.

“Till then, the rumours are bound to fly! Some of them have given me great ideas. There was one film called Tarzan and Jane, and I felt like doing the role of Tarzan,” he went on, adding that: “Inshallah, in another month or two, I will be able to zero it down.”