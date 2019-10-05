Bhumi Pednekar bags maiden international award

Bhumi Pednekar has made it to global fame and recognition after she bagged her first international award at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.



The ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ actress was bestowed the Face of Asia award by a Korean film and fashion magazine at the mega-event.

Bhumi, on winning the coveted award, shared with Mid Day, "I am humbled that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It’s my first international win, so I am proud. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say, and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of cinema that will be remembered fondly in future."

Bhumi is all geared up for the release of her next film ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

