Did Ranveer Singh's eccentric style frighten a little girl?

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh may be one of the most sought-after actors in the industry but turns out, his eccentric and bold style does not sit well with a lot of people, including children.

The 34-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ star stepped out in Mumbai last night donning another one of his striking and high-fashion looks which backfired as a young fan showed a reaction that he may not have expected.

A video making around on the internet shows a girl with her father giving wearing a frightened expression, before breaking into tears, as Ranveer pats her on the back.

The actor had been dressed in an over-the-top bright orange baggy hoodie that went down till his knees with neon green shoes and bold sunglasses.

This specific look of the actor had sparked ample discussion online as one Instagram user dropped a comment saying: “We too got scared by seeing his dressing sense... horrendiculous.”







