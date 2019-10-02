Ananya Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Kartik Aaryan

B-Town’s newbie Ananya Pandey has been sparking rumours with heartthrob Kartik Aaryan ever since she landed in the industry.

Speaking about the recent buzz that has enveloped the tabloids and entertainment portals of late, regarding a speculated ‘fall out’ with her ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ costar, the 20-year-old spilled the details refuting the gossip all around.

"We constantly fight, but it's in a light-hearted manner. We often pull each other's leg," she said during an interview with Mid-Day.

Moreover, regarding her experience of shooting in Lucknow for the film, the actor said: “I love outstation schedules because when you are away from home, you are not distracted by other work, or commitments to friends and family. That enables you to get into the skin of the character. Such schedules help actors to disconnect from their daily life and focus on the role they're set to play."

Her second film, which is a remake of a 1978 Bollywood-hit, will be ready to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.