Kartik Aaryan may not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

While many fans had their hopes held high for their pinup Kartik Aaryan appearing in the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering, it looks like they may be in for some bad news.

According to reports, there may have been rumours rife about the 28-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor starring alongside Alia Bhatt in the acclaimed director’s next, but the hearsay has now been refuted.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, that the circulating buzz is ‘baseless’ adding that “Kartik Aaryan has not been approached to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai.”

The film has not yet been officially announced and while the ‘Highway’ actor has been roped in reportedly, the male lead opposite her has yet to be named.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently busy working on ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ and has started prep for ‘Dostana 2.’