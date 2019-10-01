Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's pairing with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recently been paired with Alia Bhatt in a movie, something that has sparked social media users to react hysterically.



The duo will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.

After Salman and Alia starrer got shelved, the ace filmmaker has reportedly moved on to his next venture called ‘Gangubai’, which previously starred Priyanka Chopra.

However, according to reports, Priyanka has been replaced by Alia Bhatt who is all set to star opposite Karti Aaryan.

Here is how social media is reacting to the news of Kartik-Alia's pairing:

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in films like, ‘Sadak 2’, ‘Takht’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Kartik, on the other hand will be seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Aaj Kal’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.