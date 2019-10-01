Rs15,000 prize bond draw result: October 1, 2019 - List of draw 80

Muzaffarabad: The draw for Rs15,000 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday), October 1, 2019.



Rs30,000,000 is the first prize for Rs15,000 prize bond, while the second prize is Rs10,000,000 each for three lucky winners.

The third prize, worth Rs185,000 each, will go to 1,696 winners.

The list of the lucky winners will be published as soon as the draw for Rs15,000 is held by National Savings of Pakistan.

Day/Date Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000

Rs. 15,000

Rs. 7,500

Rs. 1,500

Rs. 750

Rs. 200

Rs. 100 02-01-2019 (Wed)



Karachi









15-01-2019 (Tue)









Peshawar



01-02-2019 (Fri)

Quetta

Muzaffarabad







15-02-2019 (Fri)







Hyderabad



Faisalabad 01-03-2019 (Fri) Lahore













15-03-2019 (Fri)











Multan

01-04-2019 (Mon)



Rawalpindi









15-04-2019 (Mon)









Lahore



02-05-2019 (Thu)

Karachi

Hyderabad







15-05-2019 (Wed)







Multan



Quetta 03-06-2019 (Mon) Faisalabad













17-06-2019 (Mon)











Muzaffarabad

02-07-2019 (Tue)



Faisalabad









15-07-2019 (Mon)









Karachi



01-08-2019 (Thu)

Rawalpindi

Quetta







15-08-2019 (Thu)







Peshawar



Hyderabad 02-09-2019 (Mon) Multan













16-09-2019 (Mon)











Lahore

01-10-2019 (Tue)



Muzaffarabad









15-10-2019 (Tue)









Rawalpindi



01-11-2019 (Fri)

Multan

Lahore







15-11-2019 (Fri)







Faisalabad



Karachi 02-12-2019 (Mon) Hyderabad













16-12-2019 (Mon)











Peshawar





