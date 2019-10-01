close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Rs15,000 prize bond draw result: October 1, 2019 - List of draw 80

Tue, Oct 01, 2019

Muzaffarabad: The draw for Rs15,000 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday), October 1, 2019.

Rs30,000,000 is the first prize for Rs15,000 prize bond, while the second prize is Rs10,000,000 each for three lucky winners.

The third prize, worth Rs185,000 each, will go to 1,696 winners.

The list of the lucky winners will be published as soon as the draw for Rs15,000 is held by National Savings of Pakistan.

Day/DateRs. 40,000Rs. 25,000
Rs. 15,000
Rs. 7,500
Rs. 1,500
Rs. 750
Rs. 200
Rs. 100
02-01-2019 (Wed)

Karachi




15-01-2019 (Tue)




Peshawar

01-02-2019 (Fri)
Quetta
Muzaffarabad



15-02-2019 (Fri)



Hyderabad

Faisalabad
01-03-2019 (Fri)Lahore






15-03-2019 (Fri)





Multan
01-04-2019 (Mon)

Rawalpindi




15-04-2019 (Mon)




Lahore

02-05-2019 (Thu)
Karachi
Hyderabad



15-05-2019 (Wed)



Multan

Quetta
03-06-2019 (Mon)Faisalabad






17-06-2019 (Mon)





Muzaffarabad
02-07-2019 (Tue)

Faisalabad




15-07-2019 (Mon)




Karachi

01-08-2019 (Thu)
Rawalpindi
Quetta



15-08-2019 (Thu)



Peshawar

Hyderabad
02-09-2019 (Mon)Multan






16-09-2019 (Mon)





Lahore
01-10-2019 (Tue)

Muzaffarabad




15-10-2019 (Tue)




Rawalpindi

01-11-2019 (Fri)
Multan
Lahore



15-11-2019 (Fri)



Faisalabad

Karachi
02-12-2019 (Mon)Hyderabad






16-12-2019 (Mon)





Peshawar


