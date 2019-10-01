Rs15,000 prize bond draw result: October 1, 2019 - List of draw 80

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Muzaffarabad: The draw for Rs15,000 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday), October 1, 2019.
Rs30,000,000 is the first prize for Rs15,000 prize bond, while the second prize is Rs10,000,000 each for three lucky winners.
The third prize, worth Rs185,000 each, will go to 1,696 winners.
The list of the lucky winners will be published as soon as the draw for Rs15,000 is held by National Savings of Pakistan.
|Day/Date
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 7,500
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|02-01-2019 (Wed)
|Karachi
|15-01-2019 (Tue)
|Peshawar
|01-02-2019 (Fri)
|Quetta
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2019 (Fri)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|01-03-2019 (Fri)
|Lahore
|15-03-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|01-04-2019 (Mon)
|Rawalpindi
|15-04-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|02-05-2019 (Thu)
|Karachi
|Hyderabad
|15-05-2019 (Wed)
|Multan
|Quetta
|03-06-2019 (Mon)
|Faisalabad
|17-06-2019 (Mon)
|Muzaffarabad
|02-07-2019 (Tue)
|Faisalabad
|15-07-2019 (Mon)
|Karachi
|01-08-2019 (Thu)
|Rawalpindi
|Quetta
|15-08-2019 (Thu)
|Peshawar
|Hyderabad
|02-09-2019 (Mon)
|Multan
|16-09-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|01-10-2019 (Tue)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2019 (Tue)
|Rawalpindi
|01-11-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|Lahore
|15-11-2019 (Fri)
|Faisalabad
|Karachi
|02-12-2019 (Mon)
|Hyderabad
|16-12-2019 (Mon)
|Peshawar
Muzaffarabad: The draw for Rs15,000 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday), October 1, 2019.
Rs30,000,000 is the first prize for Rs15,000 prize bond, while the second prize is Rs10,000,000 each for three lucky winners.
The third prize, worth Rs185,000 each, will go to 1,696 winners.
The list of the lucky winners will be published as soon as the draw for Rs15,000 is held by National Savings of Pakistan.
|Day/Date
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 7,500
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|02-01-2019 (Wed)
|Karachi
|15-01-2019 (Tue)
|Peshawar
|01-02-2019 (Fri)
|Quetta
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2019 (Fri)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|01-03-2019 (Fri)
|Lahore
|15-03-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|01-04-2019 (Mon)
|Rawalpindi
|15-04-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|02-05-2019 (Thu)
|Karachi
|Hyderabad
|15-05-2019 (Wed)
|Multan
|Quetta
|03-06-2019 (Mon)
|Faisalabad
|17-06-2019 (Mon)
|Muzaffarabad
|02-07-2019 (Tue)
|Faisalabad
|15-07-2019 (Mon)
|Karachi
|01-08-2019 (Thu)
|Rawalpindi
|Quetta
|15-08-2019 (Thu)
|Peshawar
|Hyderabad
|02-09-2019 (Mon)
|Multan
|16-09-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|01-10-2019 (Tue)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2019 (Tue)
|Rawalpindi
|01-11-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|Lahore
|15-11-2019 (Fri)
|Faisalabad
|Karachi
|02-12-2019 (Mon)
|Hyderabad
|16-12-2019 (Mon)
|Peshawar