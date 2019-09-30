Shah Rukh Khan makes use of Bollywood sabbatical by cleaning his library

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screens for a while now, but the actor is making good use of his time at home.

The 53-year-old ‘Zero’ actor turned to his Twitter on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his ‘shabby’ look after an all-nighter that he pulled to clean his library.

"Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness...", he said.

The monochrome photo shows the actor sitting on a chair with his hair all over his face.

The actor has been spending time at home close to his family and away from B-Town as, after his last few films ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘Zero’ failed to perform well, he decided to take a sabbatical to ‘reevaluate’ his life.