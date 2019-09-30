Shah Rukh Khan makes use of Bollywood sabbatical by cleaning his library

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screens for a while now, but the actor is making good use of his time at home.
The 53-year-old ‘Zero’ actor turned to his Twitter on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his ‘shabby’ look after an all-nighter that he pulled to clean his library.
"Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness...", he said.
The monochrome photo shows the actor sitting on a chair with his hair all over his face.
The actor has been spending time at home close to his family and away from B-Town as, after his last few films ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘Zero’ failed to perform well, he decided to take a sabbatical to ‘reevaluate’ his life.
