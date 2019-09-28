Farhan Akhtar hopes Zaira Wasim reconsiders her decision to quit Bollywood

Former Bollywood starlet Zaira Wasim had stirred up quite the storm after she announced her decision to quit the industry and while many stood by her decision, costar Farhan Akhtar is hoping for her to reconsider.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 45-year-old ‘Gold’ star said that while every person has the freedom to make their own life choices, he does hope for her to rethink her decision.

"Every individual has the right to decide what they want to do with their life and it's not for us to say if that's right or wrong. But purely as someone who's worked with her, I hope Zaira changes her mind," he said.

Zaira had announced earlier in July, her decision to halt her career in Bollywood to ‘strengthen her relationship with Allah.’

"I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work... it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here. This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)... my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said in an Instagram post.