Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria sing praises for each other in adorable video

Bollywood’s uncontested diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reigned over fans not only in India but has also made her mark all over the globe as well.

The 45-year-old ‘Devdas’ star was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with one of her closest friends in Hollywood—Eva Longoria.

The Bollywood queen posted a video on her Instagram that shows her showering praises on the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star and asking her: “Why do you get more beautiful?", to which Eva says: “Look who’s talking.”

The endearing Instagram post was captioned: “Friends Reunited. Love Always Eva… you’re just the warmest n sweetest ever….”

The two megastars from Bollywood and Hollywood have shared a firm friendship since a while now as they have gone through various award show appearances and several brand endorsements together.

