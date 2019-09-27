Twinkle Khanna says directing husband Akshay Kumar 'a mammoth task'





Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna never cease to amaze everyone with their chemistry. While the ‘Mission Mangal’ star is known for his exceptional acting skills, the latter has proved herself as not just an actor, but an author and a doting mother.

The 52-year-old ‘Boss’ star actor have worked with several ace directors in reel life, but Kumar's real-life director is his ladylove since the past 18 years.

In a recent interview, when 'Mrs. Funnybones' was asked whether the former Bollywood starlet is interested in directing 'Khiladi' Kumar, Twinkle Khanna came up with an interesting reply.

The ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ writer remarked, "I often try and direct my husband in real life and that seems like a mammoth task, so I don't want to try and direct him in reel-life as well!"

After penning various books, the 45-year-old has now come up with her latest venture. The author is launching her website, Tweak, that will not only address various topic dealing with women but also provide a platform for them to share and voice their opinions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is preparing up for the release of his upcoming film, a reincarnation comedy titled 'Housefull 4', slated to hit the theaters on Diwali 2019.