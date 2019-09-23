Karthik Aaryan has big fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan

B-town’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who is on a roll right now by signing multiple films, is going crazy as he just got an autograph from the legend itself, Amitabh Bachchan.

The beyond euphoric ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ actor took to Instagram to share a short video of Big B signing an autograph for him.

In the video, the 76-year-old Bachchan is seen leaning on a table and signing a printed still from his 1974 blockbuster, ‘Deewar’. The still, an iconic one, shows Big B dressed in a blue, broad-collared shirt.

Along with the video, Katrik wrote, " !! Die hard fan moment!! Standing next to the legend, @amitabhbachchan Sir and watching him sign an autograph for me... ! Had such a wonderful time shooting with you sir but ab ... Love you Sir [sic]"

The 28-year-old was on sets with Amitabh Bachchan at a commercial shoot, and the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor now wants to safely tick one thing off his "bucket list".

On the work front, Kartik has a busy schedule ahead. He will be seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited film, ‘Brahmastra’, co-staring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.