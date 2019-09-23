Anushka Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in monochrome pictures

B-town’s beauty queen Anushka Sharma has been keeping a low-key on her career front. While she is yet to indulge her fans into her next venture, the ‘NH 10’ starlet has been treating them with some stunning pictures of herself.

The 31-year-old ‘Sultan’ actor today took to her Instagram handle to share some monochrome pictures, which left the fans bewildered.

In these pictures, Sharma is looking breathtakingly beautiful as she poses in traditional attire. Her ethnic jhumkas, kohled eyes and small round bindi on her forehead compliment her overall gorgeous look.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star is currently having the time of her life, globe-trotting with her husband Virat Kohli who is on his official cricket tour.

Meanwhile on the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. She is yet to announce her next.