Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar to reunite after ‘Gully Boy’

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gully Boy’ is making waves. It turned out to be India’s official entry for the 2020 edition of Academy Awards, commonly known as Oscars.

The immense success of ‘Gully Boy’ has made, Zoya Akhtar, the 46-year-old ‘Lust Stories’ director sign the ‘Simba’ star for yet another intriguing project.

As mentioned by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker is currently working on a film that is going to be based on the life of a gangster.

A source close to the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ hitmaker told, “Zoya has always been criticized for making elitist movies. She proved everyone wrong when she made ‘Gully Boy’. Now, she's writing another script in a similar space and milieu. But it's a gangster drama that she has been planning for some time now."

Further, the source revealed how Akhtar has approached Singh for the gangster drama and he is kicked off about the concept already.

“Zoya has offered the gangster flick to her favorite Ranveer Singh already. He has heard the concept and is keen on doing it as well. He has verbally given his nod and this will be his third film with Zoya after ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’,” added the source.