Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff won’t promote ‘War’ together, here’s why

The two-hero Bollywood movie is now a novelty item. There’s the occasional ‘Gunday’ (2014), ‘Dishoom’ (2016) or Sidharth Anand’s October 2 release ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Two of the best action heroes in B-town- Hrithik Roshan, 45, and Tiger Shroff, 29, are busy with the promotions of ‘War’. With the promotional activities moving in full swing there is one thing that didn’t go unnoticed; the two heartthrobs are not sharing the same platform during the promotional gigs.

It’s a part of the director Siddharth Anand’s plan, who wants the audience to witness Hrithik and Tiger’s face-off on the big screen when ‘War’ will open in cinemas.

Anand told IANS: “’ War’ pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie”.

“Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point. They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film", he further added.