Kajol’s shares 75 years journey of mother Tanuja on her birthday





A day after Daughter’s Day, the doting daughter Kajol Devgn came up with the most perfect birthday wish for her mother and veteran actor Tanuja.

The 45-year-old ‘Dilwale’ starlet took to her Instagram and shared a video reminiscing her mother’s journey of 75 years. One can see many printed photos of Tanuja, with ’75 and fabulous’ written on them.



In some pictures, Tanuja poses alone while some have her sharing the frame with daughter Kajol and Tanisha.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor captioned the compilation: “Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday. She's the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for!”





Kajol’s younger sister and actress, Tanisha Mukerji also wished mother by sharing a lovely picture with her captioned it as: “Happy birthday my darling mother. we are because of you! @kajol #tanuja. [sic]”





On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar’s ‘Helicoper Eela’ wherein she played a single mother. We hear she might reunite with husband Ajay Devgn in his forthcoming 'Tanaji: the Unsung Warrior next'.