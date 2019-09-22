Akshay Kumar on backlash: 'When I do patriotic films, I become a biopic meme'

Akshay Kumar has been making headlines this year, for delivering back-to-back blockbusters. Marking two hits this year with ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Mangal’, the 52-year-old is gearing up for quite a bunch of films for this year and the next.

The list includes ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Bachchan Panday’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Laxmi Bomb’.

In his recent interview, ‘Khiladi’ Kumar opened up about playing such diverse roles in diverse genres saying that it is every actor’s dream to live such a diverse life.

He says: “I can’t tell you how much this line-up excites me. It’s every actor’s dream to live such a diverse life on the big screen. Comedy, romedy, action, drama, masala… I’m in role-play heaven. I’m more than blessed to do what I do, that’s what makes me give my best.”

Besides this ‘Rowdy Rathore’ star also revealed that he is often bashed for whatever roles he plays. Akshay says that no matter what he does, his last efforts are forgotten.

“When I do comedy, I’m called mindless; when I do action, I’m called repetitive; when I do patriotic films; I become a biopic meme.”

By his admission, ‘Ruston’ star wants to do four films in a year: “I didn’t even slow down on my holiday this year. My work is my oxygen, my families are my heartbeat and entertaining is in my blood,” stated Akshay.