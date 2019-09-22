Akshay Kumar shoots music video with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nurpur

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently recorded his first-ever music video ‘Filhaal’ in collaboration with Punjabi Musician B Praak and renowned singer Ammy Virk.

The music video also launches a fresh face in the industry, following her sister Kriti Sanon’s footsteps, Nurpur Sanon is slowly but gradually inching closer towards the same as the budding actor will now be seen alongside ‘Khiladi’ Kumar.

The delighted fresher took to her Instagram handle, sharing a few pictures of herself with the 52-year-old ‘Sooryavanshi’ star.

In the pictures, Nurpur can be seen looking like a vision in beautiful in a white shalwar kameez with a printed blue dupatta.

Kumar, on the other hand, was spotted looking dapper in a blue shirt.

The 23-year-old newbie captioned the post: “From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star...what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favorite @akshaykumar ..sir.. you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing! Something really really special I’ve worked on.. [sic]”

Nurpur, along with Akshay was spotted shooting for the said music video at a college in Mumbai.

