Rawalpindi police arrest cleric on charges of child abuse

RAWALPINID: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a cleric on the charges of child abuse.

Mazhar Iqbal, Superintendent Police Sadar Division, said a 12-year-old boy was sodomized by Maulvi Liaqat Hussain at the mosque located in Dhamial Camp where the victim used to receive religious education.

He said preliminary investigation and medical examination prove that the suspect had sexually abused the child.

The police official said the cleric had gathered his sympathizers after being accused of child abuse and even the parents of the victim refused to believe that the cleric could be involved in such activities.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi has directed the SP Sadar Division to charge-sheet the suspect with solid evidence to ensure that he is convicted.

The incident comes just days after brutal murders of three boys In Punjab's Kasur district rocked the country.

The boys were found murdered months after they had gone missing from Kasur's Chunia locality.