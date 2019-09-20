Alia Bhatt wishes dad Mahesh Bhatt on his 71 birthday with a lovable post

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned a year old today and 'Sadak' maker is receiving love from all ends.



'Kalank' starlet and daughter Alia Bhatt also took this opportunity and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish on her social media along with cute pictures that exactly represent how their bond has evolved over the years.

The 26-year-old ‘Gully Boy’ starlet shared two adorable pictures with her pillar of strength, and captioned, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest..also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday, Daddy... You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one I love you [sic].”

One of the pictures is a throwback photo which has mini Alia goofing around with her busy dad in the background. While the second picture is proof of the powerful connection Alia shares with her dad.



On the work front, both father and daughter are also working together for the first time in his next – ‘Sadak 2’ which co-star’s Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 release.