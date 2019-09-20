Salman Khan followed by stray dog at IIFA Award 2019: video goes viral





MUMBAI: During a spectacular ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which was decorated by green carpet and stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a stray dog also made a stunning entry to steal the limelight during the Dabbang star's appearance on the stage.

IIFA awards went on into the early hours of Thursday. At the same time, when all the stars were coming to the green carpet of the IIFA, Salman Khan was also spotted, but behind him, a dog also walked on the green carpet.



The Bollywood superstar's love for animal seemed to attract the dog as it made an stunning entry at the show during Salman's appearance at the stage. The organisers caught sight of the dog and carried out the it with the help of security guards. The scene was caught on camera in the media, which is now going viral.

"Raazi" stole the night by taking best film and best actress for its young star Alia Bhatt in Mumbai where the glitzy awards gala was held for the first time since being established two decades ago.



Ranveer Singh won the best actor for his role in the controversial "Padmaavat", a historical action movie that enraged Hindu radicals but was an international success.