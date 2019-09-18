Shraddha Kapoor opens up on her film ‘Saaho’ facing flak from critics

One of Bollywood’s leading ladies Sharddha Kapoor has been basking in fame and glory that came with multiple big hits in her career. However, the starlet knows well how to embrace the critique that comes her way as well.

Speaking about her latest offering ‘Saaho’ that opened to packed theaters and ecstatic fans, but failed to woo film critics and movie reviewers, the 32-year-old kept her head held high.

During an interview with ZoomTV, the actor was asked to address the backlash her film has been receiving and what the impact of it was on her.

“I’ll be really honest that the Friday when the reviews were out, you know those kinds of reviews you feel like okay, this film is not going to work. But what was really astonishing was the fact that the audiences were loving the film,” she said.

“I was like wait a minute, what is happening? Then I told myself that just wait and watch what happens. So one end you have these two differences and the film is ultimately doing well, it’s been my highest grosser till date. So it’s like I mean, how do you know what’s going to connect with the audiences?” she added.



Regarding the flak the director of the film Sujeeth was receiving about the storyline, the starlet said: “I feel like the ultimate people, the ones who give the result is the audience. At the end of the day, they are the ones who buy a ticket and go watch your film and they are the bosses. So if they love the film then who can question anything?”

The film has managed to rake in 141 crores with its Hindi version and has also done a business of 400 crores around the globe as well.