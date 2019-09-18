Priyanka Chopra waiting for ‘God to bless’ her and Nick Jonas with kids

The crowd-favourite couple of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ever since they tied the knot have been on the minds of fans who seem to be clinging on to every detail they can find about the duo’s life behind the cameras.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, the 37-year-old actor was asked at the red carpet premiere of her film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ about her family plans once again and it looks like the starlet may be getting a little weary of the undying interest of the public in her public life.

The Bollywood diva in a chat with E! News at the red carpet was asked about her baby plans to which she gave a rather standard response: “Hopefully, if God blesses us with them.”

The actor has made her desire of starting a family soon public multiple times before as well, as earlier this month she revealed to Vogue India that having a baby is on her list of things to do.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she had said.

She had earlier also expressed her great interest and inkling towards kids in general as well, as she said: “Kids are my favourite people. I'd prefer their company over adults, actually.”