Anushka Sharma turns photographer for Virat Kohli as he strikes a pose walking the streets

B-Town’s crowd-favourite couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma manage to keep fans entwined in their romance with small yet significant endearing moments.

The pair is at it again as the ‘Zero’ starlet turned photographer for husband and captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli who struck a pose on the streets giving his A-game for the solo photoshoot.

Alongside the photo, the athlete wrote: “Pic credit once again @anushkasharma.”

The two had earlier made headlines as well after Virat opened up about his first meeting with the actor and their first date as well.



“I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other,” he had said.