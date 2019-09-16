Kartik Aaryan launches YouTube channel, says ‘every bit of my life belongs to you guys’

Kartik Aaryan has garnered a huge fan base in a very short amount of time and it looks like the Bollywood actor's fame will soar through the skies even more now with the introduction of his own YouTube channel.



Announcing the ecstatic news to his fans on Monday, Kartik took to his social media handles and shared a sneak peek into what's in store for his YouTube channel.

In a fun video, Kartik is seen having fun with his crew, while taking his fans behind the scene of his film's shoot.

Kartik captioned the video as, “Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here's welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter and happiness... Here’s a sneak peek of My Youtube channel- Kartik Aaryan Launching Today.”

On the work front, the 28-year-old actor will be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.



The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Kartik will also be seen alongside rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next offering 'Aaj Kal' slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2020.