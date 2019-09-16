Jennifer Aniston allegedly involved in knife incident after Justin Theroux split, reveals 911 call

One of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux after parting ways had left their fans in a haze, however, if the latest intel is to be believed a knife incident had taken place soon after their split.

As per a report by RadarOnline, two months after the couple split in 2018, a disturbing call had reportedly been made from the 50-year-old ‘Friends’ actor’s mansion in California.

The report further claimed that the call, made to 911 on April 18, 2018 had been pertaining to domestic violence and drugs with a female suspect threatening a male victim with a knife at 2:49 AM.

According to the caller getting cited by the publication, there has been a ‘history of domestic violence’ at the mentioned address which happens to be the ‘Murder Mystery’ star’s Bel-Air mansion.

On the contrary, after investigations, police could not find any trace of trouble at the place after they arrived.

However, as per the side notes, Jen did arrive later at Jimmy Kimmel’s son’s birthday party wearing an arm brace on her left wrist.

Moreover, another concerning call was also made regarding the actor saying that they ‘overheard’ that “NARCO [aka narcotics] [were being] distributed or sold from [the] garage of the subject location.”