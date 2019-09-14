Inside Jennifer Aniston's $21 million mansion in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston is at the top of her game as anything that the actress does garners unfathomable amount of interest from her fans who want to be updated on every juicy detail she shares.



The 50-year-old stunning actress recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her luxurious Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles worth a whopping $21 million.

While speaking to The New York Times recently about her return to television, Jennifer opened up the doors to the $21 million home she used to share with ex husband Justin Theroux.

In a series of posts shared online by Jen's stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth, the star can be seen standing outside her fancy abode surrounded by lush green foliage.





In another one of the pictures, Jen is seen taking a break from the photo shoot and striking a pose with her dog Clyde inside her luxurious living room.



It is said that the pristine living room was designer by Jen's longtime decorater Stephen Shadley.



The room's decor features Midcentury furniture, fine art and a sophisticated black-and-white color scheme. The room also features a bar and a cozy lounge area.

Jennifer described her house's interior style saying: "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.”

Jennifer purchased the 1965 Bel Air estate in 2011 for $21 million. She said the house was initially “the furthest thing from what I wanted” aesthetically.

It took almost two years for Jennifer and Justin Theroux to renovate the property with their decorator.



"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Jen admitted adding that she initially had problems during the collaboration as she had designed her previous house solo. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”

Jennifer's house is currently thoughtfully layered with Abstract Expressionist paintings, hand-painted wallpaper, and silk rugs, while the outside boasts terraces, pocket gardens and a stunning pool surrounded by a teak deck.









