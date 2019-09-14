close
Sat Sep 14, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2019

Inside Jennifer Aniston's $21 million mansion in Los Angeles

Sat, Sep 14, 2019

Jennifer Aniston is at the top of her game as anything that the actress does garners unfathomable amount of interest from her fans who want to be updated on every juicy detail she shares.

The 50-year-old stunning actress recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her luxurious Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles worth a whopping $21 million.

While speaking to The New York Times recently about her return to television, Jennifer opened up the doors to the $21 million home she used to share with ex husband Justin Theroux.

In a series of posts shared online by Jen's stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth, the star can be seen standing outside her fancy abode surrounded by lush green foliage.


In another one of the pictures, Jen is seen taking a break from the photo shoot and striking a pose with her dog Clyde inside her luxurious living room.

It is said that the pristine living room was designer by Jen's longtime decorater Stephen Shadley.

The room's decor features Midcentury furniture, fine art and a sophisticated black-and-white color scheme. The room also features a bar and a cozy lounge area.

Jennifer described her house's interior style saying: "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.”

Jennifer purchased the 1965 Bel Air estate in 2011 for $21 million. She said the house was initially “the furthest thing from what I wanted” aesthetically.

View this post on Instagram

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” says serial home renovator, and superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.” Aniston’s commitment to the craft was certainly put to the test in her latest residential project, the reimagining of a Bel Air house that was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. Aniston enlisted the aid of #AD100 interior designer @stephenshadley to help preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she avers, pointing as evidence to the vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged in the living room, pictured here. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

It took almost two years for Jennifer and Justin Theroux to renovate the property with their decorator.

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Jen admitted adding that she initially had problems during the collaboration as she had designed her previous house solo. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”

View this post on Instagram

When actress Jennifer Aniston bought this Bel Air property in 2011, it had just emerged from a renovation by architect Frederick Fisher, which, despite its sympathetic embrace of Jones’s vision, skewed a bit too cool and minimal for Aniston’s taste. “Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work. It’s hard to describe, but I felt a connection.” She enlisted the aid of #AD100 designer @stephenshadley to preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting,” Shadley says. In the master bath, a vintage rosewood stool from @jfchenantiques sits besides a custom Calacatta marble tub by Shadley with @wtrwrks fittings that looks out on a courtyard garden. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

Jennifer's house is currently thoughtfully layered with Abstract Expressionist paintings, hand-painted wallpaper, and silk rugs, while the outside boasts terraces, pocket gardens and a stunning pool surrounded by a teak deck.

View this post on Instagram

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista,” says actress Jennifer Aniston of her recently completed Bel-Air home. “We worked very hard to get that flow right.” The same imperative guided the transformation of the grounds, which previously featured a hillside vineyard. Garden designer @marcellovillano and landscape architect @anneattinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens. Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says.Take a closer look inside the home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on



