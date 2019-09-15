Janhvi Kapoor enwraps shooting schedule of 'RoohiAfza'

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together on the silver screen for the first time in Hardik Mehta's film 'RoohiAfza'.

The 22-year-old diva, who will be seen impersonating a double role in the horror-comedy, took to social media to reveal that they have wrapped the shoot of the film.

Sharing a wrap clap picture on Instagram stories, the ‘Dhadak’ starlet announced that the cast and crew have completed the shooting spell.

The film has been shot in extrinsic locations like Manali, Roorkee, and Agra leaving fans excited to see the two talented actors teaming up for the first time.

The film will also feature Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aamna Sharif, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film which is cataloged to release on 20th March next year is reported to star Shraddha Kapoor in a special appearance as well.