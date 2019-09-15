Prince Harry is the ‘best husband’, says Meghan Markle on his 35th birthday

As Prince Harry rings in his 35th birthday, wife Meghan Markle, in an endearing tribute has termed him the ‘best husband’ and ‘an amazing dad.’

The official Instagram page of pair, Sussex Royal featured numerous heartwarming photos of the Duke of Sussex over the years up till now with a sweet wish from the Duchess.

The heartfelt tribute to Harry by Meghan read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex! A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'"

Sending sweet birthday messages via Instagram has become a custom for the pair ever since their social media account separated from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.



In August, Harry also sang praises for Meghan on her birthday by sharing a striking photograph of her taken during their royal tour of Morocco.

Harry called the Duchess an ‘amazing wife’ and thanked her for coming on ‘this adventure’ with him.

The couple also sent an endearing birthday message to their nephew Prince George in July, wishing him a ‘special day’ and sending him ‘lots of love’ with a cake and balloon emoji.