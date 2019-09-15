Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse into his and Deepika’s house as he unwinds on a Saturday night

Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have undeniably been one of the most sought-after couples in the industry with fans clinging on to every detail they can find about the duo’s personal lives.

The 33-year-old ‘83’ actor recently made the internet go berserk after he shared a sneak peek of the house he shares with ladylove Deeepika Padukone.

The megastar shared a picture of him unwinding on a Saturday night on the couch in front of the television where he can be seen enjoying a game of football with feet resting on a table in front.

Alongside the TV, fans also spotted two photo frames placed on the stand, giving a homely touch to the little cozy corner.

Ranveer moved in to Deepika’s house last year after the two tied the knot in Italy. Speaking about his decision to move into her house, the actor had earlier told India Today: “The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority.”