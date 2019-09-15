Kangana Ranaut opens up about media scrutiny and her ‘slip of tongues’

One of Bollywood’s most outspoken and fierce stars, Kangana Ranaut had been in the news in the recent past over her unpleasant and infamous interaction with a journalist that caught the public’s eye.

Addressing that controversy, the 33-year-old came forth saying that subsequent to the incident, she has now become much more cautious in her conduct with the media.

Speaking to PinkVilla, the ‘Queen’ actor said: “It is very difficult. To be in media’s scrutiny…and with one slip of the tongue, it is like playing with fire. Either you do it properly, or otherwise, you can do more damage than benefit.”

She further urged people to unify to bring about a positive change in society: “In my 20s I felt I would do charity, but now I feel one person is insignificant in the scheme of things. We need to get everyone together. It’s not easy doing something like this. But I truly feel that it’s not difficult for people to contribute.”

Moreover, during the course of the interview she also went back on the road of nostalgia as she spoke about her childhood: “When I was 8 or 9 years old, my father told me the rings of a tree represent its age. I was intrigued and would count the life of a tree whenever someone felled it. I used to wonder: it took so many years for the tree to grow to this size, just a few moments to cut it down. Humans are very selfish when it comes to the consumption of resources.”