Sushmita Sen sizzles in a white dress at a beach in Maldives

Sushmita Sen does everything to perfection. From rocking a formal attire to slaying casual apparel, the diva knows how to rock it all.



The 43-year-old uploaded a video on Saturday on her Instagram that showcases herself vacationing in Maldives.

In the video, Sushmita is clad in a pristine white silk dress with her hair left open. The actress can be seen in the clip rejoicing in the seawater and coming out of it like a mermaid.



She captioned the video as, “What a glow when you’re living true” Aaah, mornings like these!!! The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita was accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl on the holiday.

