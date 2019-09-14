Dimple Kapadia starts shoot for Hollywood film with Christopher Nolan

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia is all set to star in a Hollywood movie opposite Robert Pattinson for which acclaimed director Christopher Nolan has already touched down in Mumbai.



Titled 'Tenet', the film is going to be an action-thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Himesh Patel in the lead.

According to Pinkvilla, the film's shooting will take place in South Mumbai's Colaba Causeway.

Sources also revealed to the publication that Nolan's team will be shooting in the wee hours of Monday because 'Tenet' will have scenes shot even before the sun rises on the streets of Colaba.

Apart from the team's 10-day shoot in India, 'Tenet' is being shot in several other countries.

The film kick started its shooting schedule in Estonia, back in July.

Dimple Kapadia was spotted with Nolan filming a scene. Nolan will shoot the film in United Kingdom, Italy and India.